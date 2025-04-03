Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SYBT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.66, changing hands as low as $64.64 per share. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYBT's low point in its 52 week range is $42.35 per share, with $79.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.41.

