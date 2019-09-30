Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SWI

In trading on Monday, shares of SolarWinds Corp (Symbol: SWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.89, changing hands as low as $17.86 per share. SolarWinds Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.25 per share, with $21.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.31.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.