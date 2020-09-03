Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SWCH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.49, changing hands as low as $16.19 per share. Switch Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWCH's low point in its 52 week range is $10.30 per share, with $19.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.24.

