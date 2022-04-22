Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SWAV

In trading on Friday, shares of ShockWave Medical Inc (Symbol: SWAV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $187.76, changing hands as low as $181.50 per share. ShockWave Medical Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWAV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWAV's low point in its 52 week range is $125 per share, with $249.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $185.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.