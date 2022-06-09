Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SUZ

In trading on Thursday, shares of Suzano SA (Symbol: SUZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.61, changing hands as low as $10.56 per share. Suzano SA shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUZ's low point in its 52 week range is $8.37 per share, with $12.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.54.

