Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STRA

In trading on Friday, shares of Strategic Education Inc (Symbol: STRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $149.67, changing hands as low as $146.91 per share. Strategic Education Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STRA's low point in its 52 week range is $102.215 per share, with $188.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.