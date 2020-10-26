Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STN

In trading on Monday, shares of Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.99, changing hands as low as $29.89 per share. Stantec Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STN's low point in its 52 week range is $21.11 per share, with $33.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.