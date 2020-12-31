Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STMP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $205.51, changing hands as low as $201.64 per share. Stamps.com Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STMP's low point in its 52 week range is $73.14 per share, with $325.132 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $202.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.