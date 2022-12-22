Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STLA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stellantis NV (Symbol: STLA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.00, changing hands as low as $13.87 per share. Stellantis NV shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STLA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.37 per share, with $21.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.89.

