Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sterling Bancorp (Symbol: STL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.22, changing hands as low as $19.79 per share. Sterling Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STL's low point in its 52 week range is $15.62 per share, with $22.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.