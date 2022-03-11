Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STE

In trading on Friday, shares of STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $220.73, changing hands as low as $218.84 per share. STERIS plc shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STE's low point in its 52 week range is $179.53 per share, with $248.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $219.84. The STE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

