Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.55, changing hands as low as $67.68 per share. Stewart Information Services Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STC's low point in its 52 week range is $56.3901 per share, with $78.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.78.

