Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STC

Looking at the chart above, STC's low point in its 52 week range is $56.3901 per share, with $78.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.78.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »
Also see: The DividendRank Top 25
Institutional Holders of HUSE
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MLPW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.