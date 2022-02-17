Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STBA

In trading on Thursday, shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.15, changing hands as low as $30.72 per share. S & T Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STBA's low point in its 52 week range is $27.02 per share, with $35.795 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.98.

