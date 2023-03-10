Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - STAG

In trading on Friday, shares of STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.26, changing hands as low as $31.89 per share. STAG Industrial Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAG's low point in its 52 week range is $26.56 per share, with $42.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.30.

