Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SRPT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.85, changing hands as low as $113.31 per share. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRPT's low point in its 52 week range is $61.28 per share, with $159.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.09.

