Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SRG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Seritage Growth Properties (Symbol: SRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.93, changing hands as low as $42.91 per share. Seritage Growth Properties shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRG's low point in its 52 week range is $30.6031 per share, with $47.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.01.

