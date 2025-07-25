Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SRCE

In trading on Friday, shares of 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.34, changing hands as low as $59.37 per share. 1st Source Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRCE's low point in its 52 week range is $52.14 per share, with $68.125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.