Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SR

In trading on Friday, shares of Spire Inc (Symbol: SR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.23, changing hands as low as $70.56 per share. Spire Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SR's low point in its 52 week range is $61.52 per share, with $79.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.78.

