Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SQM

In trading on Monday, shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (Symbol: SQM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.91, changing hands as low as $25.79 per share. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SQM's low point in its 52 week range is $15.20 per share, with $33.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.