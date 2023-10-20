News & Insights

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPYX

October 20, 2023 — 04:18 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (Symbol: SPYX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.33, changing hands as low as $34.28 per share. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SPYX's low point in its 52 week range is $29.4164 per share, with $37.4779 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.31.

