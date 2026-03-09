Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPXL

In trading on Monday, shares of the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X ETF (Symbol: SPXL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $201.91, changing hands as low as $196.89 per share. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPXL's low point in its 52 week range is $87.08 per share, with $234.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $199.28.

