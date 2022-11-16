Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPTN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.76, changing hands as low as $31.57 per share. SpartanNash Co shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPTN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.74 per share, with $37.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.