Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPSC

In trading on Monday, shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (Symbol: SPSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.70, changing hands as low as $121.52 per share. SPS Commerce, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPSC's low point in its 52 week range is $96.41 per share, with $174.4173 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.