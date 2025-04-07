Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPSB

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SPSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.97, changing hands as low as $29.86 per share. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPSB's low point in its 52 week range is $29.46 per share, with $30.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.86.

