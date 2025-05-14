Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPLV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.60, changing hands as low as $71.33 per share. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPLV's low point in its 52 week range is $63.66 per share, with $75.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.46.

