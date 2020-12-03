Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPLK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $177.38, changing hands as low as $152.52 per share. Splunk Inc shares are currently trading down about 22.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPLK's low point in its 52 week range is $93.92 per share, with $225.8944 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.23.

