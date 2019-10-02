Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPHD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: SPHD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.49, changing hands as low as $41.23 per share. Invesco S&P 500— High Dividend Low Volatility shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPHD's low point in its 52 week range is $36.16 per share, with $43.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.40.

