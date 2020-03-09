Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SPGI

In trading on Monday, shares of Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $258.76, changing hands as low as $248.59 per share. Standard and Poors Global Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPGI's low point in its 52 week range is $196.61 per share, with $312.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $254.54. The SPGI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

