Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SOLN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Southern Company (Symbol: SOLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.00, changing hands as low as $52.39 per share. Southern Company shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOLN's low point in its 52 week range is $49.67 per share, with $57.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.39.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.