Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SOGO

In trading on Monday, shares of Sogou Inc (Symbol: SOGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.76, changing hands as low as $4.60 per share. Sogou Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SOGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SOGO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.25 per share, with $7.1227 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.