Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sanofi (Symbol: SNY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.78, changing hands as low as $50.66 per share. Sanofi shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNY's low point in its 52 week range is $46.925 per share, with $54.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.87.

