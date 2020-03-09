Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNX

In trading on Monday, shares of Synnex Corp (Symbol: SNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $112.11, changing hands as low as $108.37 per share. Synnex Corp shares are currently trading down about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNX's low point in its 52 week range is $78.5484 per share, with $153.0699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.55.

