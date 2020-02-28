Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNN

In trading on Friday, shares of Smith & Nephew plc (Symbol: SNN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.70, changing hands as low as $43.80 per share. Smith & Nephew plc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNN's low point in its 52 week range is $37.69 per share, with $52.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.85.

