Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNEX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stonex Group Inc (Symbol: SNEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.77, changing hands as low as $74.43 per share. Stonex Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 15.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNEX's low point in its 52 week range is $68.94 per share, with $106.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.34.

