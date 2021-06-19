Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNEJF

In trading on Friday, shares of Sony Corp (Symbol: SNEJF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $95.57, changing hands as low as $95.00 per share. Sony Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNEJF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNEJF's low point in its 52 week range is $68.2675 per share, with $120.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.68.

