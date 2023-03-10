Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNDX

In trading on Friday, shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.75, changing hands as low as $21.71 per share. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNDX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.27 per share, with $29.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.