Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNDR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.46, changing hands as low as $23.06 per share. Schneider National Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNDR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.26 per share, with $27.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.31.

