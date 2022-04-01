Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNDR

In trading on Friday, shares of Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.26, changing hands as low as $23.73 per share. Schneider National Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNDR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.48 per share, with $27.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.98.

