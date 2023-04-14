Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNCY

In trading on Friday, shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: SNCY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.61, changing hands as low as $18.46 per share. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNCY's low point in its 52 week range is $13.25 per share, with $29.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.