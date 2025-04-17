Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SNA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $317.83, changing hands as low as $301.18 per share. Snap-On, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNA's low point in its 52 week range is $255.26 per share, with $373.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $306.93. The SNA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

