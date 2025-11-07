Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SMR

In trading on Friday, shares of Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.73, changing hands as low as $27.40 per share. Nuscale Power Corporation Class A shares are currently trading down about 15.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMR's low point in its 52 week range is $11.08 per share, with $57.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.37.

