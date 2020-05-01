Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SMH

In trading on Friday, shares of the Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SMH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $127.86, changing hands as low as $126.93 per share. Semiconductor shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMH's low point in its 52 week range is $96 per share, with $152.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.41.

