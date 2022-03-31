Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SMCI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.15, changing hands as low as $38.90 per share. Super Micro Computer Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMCI's low point in its 52 week range is $32.88 per share, with $47.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.90.

