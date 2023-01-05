Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SMAR

In trading on Thursday, shares of SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.29, changing hands as low as $36.79 per share. SmartSheet Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMAR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.09 per share, with $71.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.92.

