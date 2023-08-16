Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLYV

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: SLYV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.25, changing hands as low as $77.10 per share. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLYV's low point in its 52 week range is $66.84 per share, with $86.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.22.

