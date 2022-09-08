Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLVM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.66, changing hands as low as $36.04 per share. Sylvamo Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLVM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLVM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.63 per share, with $53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.