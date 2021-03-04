Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLP

In trading on Thursday, shares of Simulations Plus Inc. (Symbol: SLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.37, changing hands as low as $61.60 per share. Simulations Plus Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLP's low point in its 52 week range is $26 per share, with $90.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.