Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.29, changing hands as low as $15.25 per share. SLM Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLM's low point in its 52 week range is $10.81 per share, with $20.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.36.

