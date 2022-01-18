Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (Symbol: SLI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.59, changing hands as low as $6.34 per share. Standard Lithium Ltd shares are currently trading off about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLI's low point in its 52 week range is $2.25 per share, with $12.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.