Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - SLG

In trading on Friday, shares of SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.53, changing hands as low as $72.11 per share. SL Green Realty Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.6509 per share, with $85.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.30.

